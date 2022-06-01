Salman's security beefed up in the wake of Moosewala's murder

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala.



As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moosewala's murder.



A senior police official told the media that the Mumbai police has enhanced the overall security of the star to ensure he's safe from the activities of the Bishnoi's gang that operates from Rajasthan.