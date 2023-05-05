Samajwadi Party accuses police, administration of rigging UP urban local body polls

The Samajwadi Party has accused the police and the civil administration of rigging the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections at several places and demanded action from the Election Commission.

The party on Thursday alleged that election rigging took place in Moradabad and Saharanpur districts and claimed that Muslim voters were intimidated and prevented from exercising their franchise under the guise of checking identity cards.

SP national executive member Arvind Kumar Singh, in a letter to the state election commissioner (SEC), demanded strict action against the police personnel who "intimidated the voters in Moradabad".

In another letter to the SEC, the party alleged that the names of over 100 voters each were missing from voter lists in ward number 39 in Gorakhpur.