Sambhal victims leave behind families poor and miserable

Families of the four men killed in the Sunday (24 November) violence in Sambhal are now forced to contend with the double tragedy of death and poverty, reliant as they were on the frugal income the four once brought.

Naeem, Bilal, Noman and Kaif were killed in a violent fracas that broke out in Sambhal's Kot area.

Naeem, a resident of Kot Garvi area, ran a sweets shop. Bilal, a resident of the Hayatnagar Police Station area, had a clothes shop in the local supermarket. Kaif, from an area under the Nakhasa Police Station, sold cosmetics in a weekly market.

"My father, Haneef, is a vendor. Since the financial condition of my family is not good, Bilal started a clothing shop in the local supermarket. We are four brothers," Mohammad Aleem said.

He said his brother was shot on his way back home from the shop.

"Our material (cloth) had come, and we had gone to the shop to keep it. As we were returning after closing the shop, police started a lathicharge and fired bullets. A bullet hit him. We searched for him in the hospital, where we came to know that he had been referred to Moradabad, where he died," Aleem said.

Naeem's brother Tasleem said he was out buying groceries when he was killed.

"He was going to take refined oil and maida, when the violence broke out. He did not even know about it. Police killed him," Tasleem said.

Naeem is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Kaif is survived by his three brothers, said a cousin of his, Fardeen.

The family of Noman refused to speak to the media.