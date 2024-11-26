Sambhal: Samajwadi Party defers visit after DGP’s assurance

A Samajwadi Party delegation's scheduled visit to violence-hit Sambhal district on 26 November, Tuesday, has been postponed following an assurance of a fair probe by an Uttar Pradesh police chief, a senior leader said.

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday, 24 November, after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

Police have so far arrested 25 suspects and lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence, booking more than 2,750 people, including SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal.

Iqbal has been named in an FIR over the clashes and he claimed that he is being wrongly implicated.

“I am innocent and have not done anything wrong. I wasn’t present at the spot, there is no photo or video to prove me guilty or to prove that I was present at the time of violence,” said Iqbal. Claiming that he was in regular touch with the administration to maintain peace, Iqbal said Sambhal was like a family to him. “I am completely committed to maintaining peace,” he said.

During a press conference on Tuesday, senior SP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the UP legislative assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said the party's visit to Sambhal has been deferred after his interaction with the director general of police, Prashant Kumar.

"The SP chief (Akhilesh Yadav) had formed a delegation under my leadership to visit Sambhal and get actual information and facts about the incident. I was to leave at 10 a.m. but I had a conversation with the DGP," he said.