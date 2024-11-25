UP govt has spoiled atmosphere, says Priyanka Gandhi on Sambhal violence

Newly-elected Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 25 November, while reacting to the Sambhal violence remarked that the Uttar Pradesh government itself spoiled the atmosphere in the state.

Stating that the UP government's mindset towards the dispute is unfortunate, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a post on social media platform X on Monday, "The attitude of the state government towards the sudden dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is very unfortunate. The way the administration acted in haste in such a sensitive matter without listening to the other side and without taking both the parties into confidence, shows that the government itself spoiled the atmosphere."

She also mentioned that the administration did not consider it important to follow the necessary procedures and duties.

"Sitting in power and trying to spread discrimination, oppression and division is neither in the interest of the people nor in the interest of the country. The honourable Supreme Court should take cognisance of this matter and do justice," she added in her post.

"I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace under all circumstances," said Priyanka Gandhi.