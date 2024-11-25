Sambhal violence: Outsiders barred from entry till 30 November

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till 30 November after three men were killed and scores of others, including security and administration personnel, injured in a violence by protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said district magistrate Rajender Pensiya late on Sunday, 24 November.

"No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer," said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.

Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS.

Violence broke out in the district on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid clashed with security personnel. The protesters torched vehicles and pelted the police with stones while the security personnel used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

Divisional commissioner (Moradabad) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said on Sunday, "Shots were fired by miscreants... the PRO of the superintendent of police suffered a gunshot to the leg, the circle officer was hit by pellets and 15 to 20 security personnel were injured in the violence."

A constable also suffered a serious head injury while the deputy collector fractured his leg.

"Three people, identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, have been killed," Singh said.