Sambhal violence: Uttar Pradesh govt faces Opposition heat
Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of orchestrating violence to divert public attention from electoral malpractices
Over 30 years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has once again become the epicentre of a heated and controversial mosque demolition debate.
This time, the focus is on the 16th-century Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque in Moradabad's Sambhal district. A court-ordered survey of the mosque has ignited intense conflict, drawing attention to the complex religious and political tensions in the region, as reflected last month over the communal violence in Bahraich.
The survey, part of an ongoing legal dispute, has already led to violent clashes resulting in five deaths, arrests, and a riot that brought the city to a standstill.
Police have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused, officials said on Monday.
The Jama Masjid controversy is now part of a broader conversation about religious and political tensions in Uttar Pradesh, with critics accusing the state government of mishandling the situation, as noted by political leaders like Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, also chief of the Samajwadi Party, has strongly criticised the state's BJP government, accusing it of orchestrating the violence in Sambhal to divert public attention from alleged malpractices in the recent by-elections.
The situation in Sambhal has attracted significant attention due to its historical and religious context, echoing the tensions that have surrounded other religious sites in the region.
The Jama Masjid is a significant historical monument, built during the reign of the first Mughal emperor Babur between 1526 and 1530. The mosque holds considerable importance as one of the three major mosques constructed during Babur's relatively short but impactful reign.
Tensions in Sambhal escalated when a large group of protesters gathered near the Jama Masjid as a court-ordered survey team began its work. The protesters, reportedly agitated over the survey, shouted slogans and attempted to torch vehicles while also pelting stones at the police. In response to the violence, the police deployed tear gas and used batons to disperse the mob.
The Congress has placed blame on the Uttar Pradesh government for the violence in Sambhal, accusing the ruling administration of fostering unrest. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera accused chief minister Yogi Adityanath administration and the BJP-RSS of orchestrating a "well-planned conspiracy" to stir up tensions in the region. Khera argued that the violence was not spontaneous but rather a calculated effort to destabilise the area.
Khera also criticised the court’s immediate order for the survey of the Jama Masjid, suggesting that it was part of a broader political strategy. According to him, the order was made hastily and without proper consideration, which he believes could have been aimed at creating division and disrupting the peace in the state. He implied that this incident was part of an effort to polarise communities and create political opportunities at the cost of public safety and harmony.
The Congress allegations reflect concerns about the political exploitation of religious issues and the potential for such actions to further inflame already sensitive communal dynamics in Uttar Pradesh.
