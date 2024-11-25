Sambhal violence: Uttar Pradesh govt faces Opposition heat

Over 30 years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has once again become the epicentre of a heated and controversial mosque demolition debate.

This time, the focus is on the 16th-century Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque in Moradabad's Sambhal district. A court-ordered survey of the mosque has ignited intense conflict, drawing attention to the complex religious and political tensions in the region, as reflected last month over the communal violence in Bahraich.

The survey, part of an ongoing legal dispute, has already led to violent clashes resulting in five deaths, arrests, and a riot that brought the city to a standstill.

Police have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused, officials said on Monday.

The Jama Masjid controversy is now part of a broader conversation about religious and political tensions in Uttar Pradesh, with critics accusing the state government of mishandling the situation, as noted by political leaders like Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, also chief of the Samajwadi Party, has strongly criticised the state's BJP government, accusing it of orchestrating the violence in Sambhal to divert public attention from alleged malpractices in the recent by-elections.

The situation in Sambhal has attracted significant attention due to its historical and religious context, echoing the tensions that have surrounded other religious sites in the region.