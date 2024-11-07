Same Constitution that PM wants replaced: Jairam Ramesh on Fadnavis’ ‘red copy’

The Congress on Thursday, 7 November, hit out at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi showing a 'red-cover' copy of the Constitution, alleging the Maharashtra deputy chief minister is "taking objection" to the very same Constitution the RSS attacked in 1949 for not being inspired by the Manusmriti.

The Congress' attack came a day after Fadnavis asked what message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India. Fadnavis also accused the Congress leader of building a "coalition of anarchists". In politics, the colour red is often associated with the Marxist or communist ideology.

Congress general secretary (in-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh said, 'Devendra Fadnavis is getting desperate. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a "red book" to seek support from so-called 'urban naxals'.'

'This book which Mr Fadnavis is taking objection to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect. This is the very same Constitution of India which the RSS had attacked in November 1949 as not having been inspired by Manusmriti,' Ramesh said in a post on X.