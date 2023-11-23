Same-sex marriage: Review petitioners want open court hearing, say SC misunderstood case

A review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the same-sex marriage judgement by lawyer Utkarsh Saxena and his partner Ananya Koti, who were the petitioners in the previous case too, in which a five-judge SC bench had refused to grant legal recognition for same sex marriages on 17 October.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday, and he said he would consider if it could be held in an open court.

On behalf of the review petitioners, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the tentative date for listing of the case is 28 November, and it should not be deleted from the list. He also mentioned that the petitioners have requested an open court hearing. “Lives of large numbers of people depend on this,” Rohatgi said.

The CJI, however, said he hadn’t examined the case yet. He also asked the petitioners to complete all the administrative formalities for listing of the case. “Circulate it, I haven’t examined it. Get all the administrative formalities done,” the CJI said.

Multiple petitions have been filed before the court, including one by the lead petitioners in the matter, Supriyo Chakravarty and Abhay Dang, seeking a review of the court’s five-judge verdict which refused to grant legal recognition for same-sex unions, saying the issue was for Parliament to decide.