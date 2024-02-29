Sandeshkhali: CID takes over probe into cases against Shahjahan Sheikh

In a significant development, West Bengal's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the cases lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested from Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district late on Wednesday, and has been remanded to 10-day police custody, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We will probe into the cases against him (Sheikh). He has been brought to Bhabani Bhaban (Bengal Police headquarters in Kolkata) for questioning," the CID official told PTI.

Hours after his arrest, the TMC strongman was suspended from the party for six years on Thursday, party leader Derek O'Brien said. "We have decided to suspend Shahjahan Sheikh from the party for six years. As always, we walk the talk. We have set examples in the past, and we are doing so today. But we dare the BJP to suspend leaders who have several corruption and criminal cases against them," O'Brien said at a press conference.

Sheikh's arrest comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 km from Kolkata. According to officials, his arrest is seen as a crucial move by law enforcement authorities to address the unrest in the region.