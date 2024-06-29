Sanjay Jha appointed JD(U) working president, Nitish to remain party chief

He is also the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Party sources said Jha was well-suited to draw a good deal from the BJP and maintain a friendly relationship between the two parties, which have a history of bumpy ties.

Following his appointment, Jha told PTI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always paid attention to Bihar and expressed hope that the party's demand for special category status or a package for the state would be met.

Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders from around the country were present at the meeting held in Delhi.

The leaders also discussed the recent Lok Sabha election results and the strategies for the upcoming state Assembly elections in the country.