Sanjay Jha appointed JD(U) working president, Nitish to remain party chief
The decision to appoint Jha as working president is significant since he is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership
The JD(U) appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday, 29 June.
However, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as the party chief.
The decision was taken at a meeting of its national executive where the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar, while adding that the Centre could also consider an alternative in a special package, its senior leader Neeraj Kumar said.
The decision to appoint Jha as working president is significant since he is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership.
He is also the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.
Party sources said Jha was well-suited to draw a good deal from the BJP and maintain a friendly relationship between the two parties, which have a history of bumpy ties.
Following his appointment, Jha told PTI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always paid attention to Bihar and expressed hope that the party's demand for special category status or a package for the state would be met.
Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders from around the country were present at the meeting held in Delhi.
The leaders also discussed the recent Lok Sabha election results and the strategies for the upcoming state Assembly elections in the country.
