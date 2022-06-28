Sanjay Raut likely to skip ED's questioning in Patra Chawl Scam case

On Monday, the central probe agency had asked Raut to appear in its Mumbai office the following day to get his statement recorded.



Soon after receiving the summons, Raut took to Twitter and alleged that he was being victimised on the instructions of the Centre.



"I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me," Raut had tweeted.



In April, the ED had attached Raut's property in connection with the land scam.



A property worth Rs 9 crore of Raut's associate Pravin Raut and assets worth Rs 2 crore belonging to Varsha Raut, the wife of Sanjay Raut, were attached by the ED.