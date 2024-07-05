Sanjay Singh appointed as chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been appointed as chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party on Friday, 5 July.
He has also been chosen as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.
"Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party's parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi.
Previously, Singh had served as AAP leader in the Rajya Sabha during his first term. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and took his oath as a member of the Upper House on 19 March 2024.
Currently, the AAP is the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha with 10 MPs, and it has three MPs in the Lok Sabha, the party said.
On 4 October 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
The AAP accused the Centre of trying to silence its MP by arresting him, and challenged the BJP-led Union government to make public any evidence they have against him.