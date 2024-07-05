Sanjay Singh appointed as chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been appointed as chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party on Friday, 5 July.

He has also been chosen as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.

"Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party's parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi.