We will not bow before your politics of vendetta: Sanjay Singh to ruling BJP

He said the government spent a huge amount of money on infrastructure development in Ayodha but there were reports of water leaking from the roof of the Ram Temple after rains.

He also demanded an inquiry into the recent NEET paper leak case and said exam body National Testing Agency should be scrapped.

He also demanded there should be an investigation into the electoral bonds issue. "You are exposed in electoral bond issue. All those firm that bought electoral bonds, were given contracts worth Rs 3.02 lakh-crore."

He also alleged the Centre is not working for the welfare of states even though it talks about cooperative federalism.

He pointed out that Centre has not released Rs 8,000 crore due to the Punjab government for rural development, health and education.

Singh said central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI were misused, and many Opposition leaders including Kejriwal and the CMs and ministers of several states were sent to jail.

Singh also slammed the language used by the prime minister during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

The prime minister did not speak on issues such as inflation, unemployment, the challenges faced by farmers, and schemes such as Agniveer which is weakening the country's line of defence, he said.

"With great regret, I have to say that the prime minister is speaking on Mughal, Mutton, Madarsa, and even on fish," Singh said, adding the PM even used the word "Mujra" during his speeches. "I feel ashamed when the prime minister of the world's leading democracy uses such a language."

He further alleged that people associated with the BJP took a bribe of Rs 60 crore from Sarad Reddy, the alleged kingpin of the liquor scam, through electoral bonds.

The allegations led to an uproar in the Upper House and Sonal Mansigh, who was presiding over the proceedings, tried to pacify ruling party members.

Singh went ahead and used words as "bharastachri (corrupt), rishwatkhor (bribe-taker), beiman (dishonest) and Daku Gabar Singh" for the BJP, fuelling the uproar further and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar came to preside over the House.

During the protest from the treasury bench over Singh's statements, BJP President J P Nadda stood up and requested the chairman to expunge the remarks made by the AAP leader.

To resolve the logjam, Dhankar said he would give a "guru Mantra" and suggested Singh speak with decency.

Agreeing to this, Singh said if any remark was objectionable and devoid of facts and, it should be removed from the records.

Singh again raised the issue of the alleged misuse of probe agencies against opposition leaders and quoted BJP veteran the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee to say politics is not done with malice but with a large heart.