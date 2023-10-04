Sanjay Singh arrest: Security boosted outside ED headquarters

Following the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Police has beefed up security outside the probe agency’s headquarters in the national capital.

It is anticipated that scores of AAP workers may gather outside the ED office at Janpath to protest Singh’s arrest.

“We have deployed police as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order,” said a senior police officer.

A top ED officer told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, but did not share details.