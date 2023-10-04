Sanjay Singh arrest: Security boosted outside ED headquarters
Following the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Police has beefed up security outside the probe agency’s headquarters in the national capital.
It is anticipated that scores of AAP workers may gather outside the ED office at Janpath to protest Singh’s arrest.
“We have deployed police as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order,” said a senior police officer.
A top ED officer told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, but did not share details.
The arrest comes after the probe agency sleuths began searches at Singh's North Avenue residence on Wednesday morning.
Singh is the second top-rung leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and by the ED in March.
The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has mentioned Singh in them. The ED’s money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR filed last year in August on a complaint of alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.