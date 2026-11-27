SAP weighs cutting 10,000 jobs amid AI-driven business restructuring: Report
Despite strong third-quarter revenue and profit growth, SAP has not officially commented on the reported job cuts
German software giant SAP is reportedly considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs, or around 10% of its workforce, amid AI-driven restructuring
The move follows a 2024 restructuring that eliminated around 10,000 jobs, as SAP shifts towards cloud-based and AI-powered services
Despite strong third-quarter revenue and profit growth, SAP has not officially commented on the reported job cuts
German software major SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as it reassesses its business strategy amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by the Financial Times.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said the company is exploring a workforce reduction of around 10 per cent as part of a broader restructuring exercise.
The discussions are reportedly at an early stage and have not yet been formally communicated to employee representatives.
If implemented, the move would make SAP the latest major European company to consider substantial job cuts as businesses respond to AI-driven changes, economic uncertainty and intensifying global competition.
Several major technology companies, including Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce, have also announced workforce reductions over the past year while increasing investments in AI.
SAP has been reshaping its business model by expanding its cloud-based services and integrating AI capabilities across its software offerings. The company has gradually moved away from traditional software licensing towards subscription-based cloud solutions and AI-powered enterprise services.
The latest reported review follows a major restructuring programme in 2024, which resulted in around 10,000 job cuts. However, subsequent recruitment helped restore SAP's workforce to approximately 113,000 employees, the Financial Times reported.
SAP chief financial officer Dominik Asam has also indicated that further workforce adjustments cannot be ruled out as the company adapts to changing industry trends.
Despite the reported restructuring discussions, SAP has delivered strong financial results. The company recorded third-quarter revenue of 10.3 billion euros, up 13 per cent year-on-year, while cloud revenue stood at 6.7 billion euros.
Its net profit increased 11 per cent from a year earlier to 2.3 billion euros.
SAP, Europe's largest software company by market value, has not issued an official statement on the reported job cuts.
With IANS inputs