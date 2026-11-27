German software giant SAP is reportedly considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs, or around 10% of its workforce, amid AI-driven restructuring

The move follows a 2024 restructuring that eliminated around 10,000 jobs, as SAP shifts towards cloud-based and AI-powered services

Despite strong third-quarter revenue and profit growth, SAP has not officially commented on the reported job cuts

German software major SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as it reassesses its business strategy amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by the Financial Times.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said the company is exploring a workforce reduction of around 10 per cent as part of a broader restructuring exercise.

The discussions are reportedly at an early stage and have not yet been formally communicated to employee representatives.

If implemented, the move would make SAP the latest major European company to consider substantial job cuts as businesses respond to AI-driven changes, economic uncertainty and intensifying global competition.