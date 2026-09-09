Satya Niketan building collapse: PG operator arrested as probe widens
According to police, Mahesh told investigators the building was leased to business partners Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu in August 2025
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan that killed seven people, as the investigation widened to include the property owners, business operators and those involved in repair work at the site.
Police also took labour contractor Sanoj and Mahesh, son of landlord Hariram Gupta, from the RK Puram police station for medical examination as part of the investigation. Further questioning and examination are underway, police sources said.
According to police, Mahesh told investigators during his remand that the building was leased to business partners Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu in August 2025. The duo subsequently converted the property into a paying guest accommodation for boys, operating it under the name ‘Hostel Daze’.
Mahesh, who was arrested in the case, allegedly told investigators that he managed the building’s maintenance on behalf of his parents, Urmila, 75, and Hariram, 81, a retired government employee.
The elderly couple had leased the property to the PG operators in August 2025. Both were sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday. Mahesh is scheduled to be produced before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday after completing his police remand. He was remanded to two days in police custody on Monday.
Police have also arrested labour contractor Sanoj, who allegedly supervised repair work in the basement of the building. He was apprehended in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and was being brought to Delhi for further questioning.
During initial questioning, Sanoj allegedly told investigators that repair work was underway in the basement on the day the building collapsed. Police said construction waste had accumulated on the basement floor for eight to 10 days, partly due to the rainy weather.
Investigators are also examining alleged repair and construction work on the ground floor, which police suspect was being carried out to facilitate an extension for commercial use.
The five-storey building, known as ‘Hostel Daze’, was being used as a boys’ PG and housed several students when it collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. Seven people died in the incident.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also initiated action against the building adjoining the collapsed structure after declaring it dangerous.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the civic agency would demolish the dilapidated building next to the ill-fated PG accommodation.
The collapse has prompted the MCD to intensify its crackdown on unauthorised construction across the national capital. On Monday, the civic body demolished seven properties and sealed two structures. It also issued 26 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction, along with four notices for sealing and 12 demolition orders.
The police investigation is continuing, with officials examining the ownership and leasing arrangements, the condition of the building, the repair work carried out before the collapse and possible violations of construction and safety norms.
With IANS inputs