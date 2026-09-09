Satya Niketan building collapse: PG operator arrested as probe widens

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan that killed seven people, as the investigation widened to include the property owners, business operators and those involved in repair work at the site.

Police also took labour contractor Sanoj and Mahesh, son of landlord Hariram Gupta, from the RK Puram police station for medical examination as part of the investigation. Further questioning and examination are underway, police sources said.

According to police, Mahesh told investigators during his remand that the building was leased to business partners Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu in August 2025. The duo subsequently converted the property into a paying guest accommodation for boys, operating it under the name ‘Hostel Daze’.

Mahesh, who was arrested in the case, allegedly told investigators that he managed the building’s maintenance on behalf of his parents, Urmila, 75, and Hariram, 81, a retired government employee.

The elderly couple had leased the property to the PG operators in August 2025. Both were sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday. Mahesh is scheduled to be produced before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday after completing his police remand. He was remanded to two days in police custody on Monday.