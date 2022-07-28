Satyendar Jain's medical report from LNJP should not be considered for his bail: Delhi HC

Issuing notice in the matter, the further hearing was posted for August 17 by the court. "It is directed that the special judge shall not consider the medical report from LNJP till the next date of hearing," the judge remarked. During the course of the hearing, the ED argued, that though Jain was in judicial custody since May 30, even after the passing of 46 days, the minister spent only 20 days in the jail dispensary as he was admitted to LNJP for 26 days.



ED's counsel also pointed out the Calcutta High Court's direction in the case of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee not to admit him into a state run hospital and asked to send him to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.



Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appeared for the central probe agency.

The ED was challenging the July 6 and July 19 orders passed by the Special Judge rejecting its prayer and sought the medical evaluation of Jain to be done at hospitals like AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung, instead of the present health facility.