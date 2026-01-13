SC adjourns hearing on plea challenging detention of Sonam Wangchuk

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 13 January, deferred to 29 January 2026, the hearing of the plea filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) . The plea alleges that Wangchuk’s detention is illegal and arbitrary, pointing out that the detaining authority relied on irrelevant material and failed to provide complete grounds or a fair opportunity to contest the detention.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale deferred the matter.

"List for further hearing on January 29, 2026," the bench said.

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, following violent protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

Previously also Supreme Court deferred the matter on 24 November last year, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought time to respond to a rejoinder filed by Angmo.

The government accuses him of inciting the unrest. In contrast, his wife argues his speech aimed to quell violence, not provoke it, and highlights his decades-long contributions to education and environmental conservation.

The Supreme Court awaited the Centre and Ladakh administration’s response to the amended plea before proceeding. The NSA allows detention up to 12 months without trial to prevent actions prejudicial to India’s defense, though detentions can be revoked earlier.

(With agency inputs)