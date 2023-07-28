SC adjourns Prof's plea challenging criminal proceedings over defamatory statement on Meiteis

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to July 31 a plea filed by Hyderabad University's professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing challenging summons issued by a Manipur Court in a criminal complaint lodged against him for allegedly defaming the Meitei community during an interview.

The plea, which was originally scheduled to be heard by a CJI-led bench on July 28, was mentioned by senior advocate Anand Grover before a bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul seeking an urgent hearing on Friday or on Monday (July 31).

"It's on Monday (July 31)," said the bench, while refusing to take the plea urgently on board.