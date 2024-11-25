SC lawyer urges CJI to order time-bound probe into Jhansi Medical College fire

Supreme Court advocate Amit Dwivedi has written to the chief justice of India, seeking a time-bound inquiry into a deadly fire in the neonatal intensive care unit of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh which has so far taken the lives of 17 infants.

In the letter to CJI Sanjiv Khanna on 25 November, Dwivedi — who is from the Bundelkhand region — sought the constitution of a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge "to conduct a time-bound inquiry into the fire incident in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) of the government-run hospital… which resulted in the deaths of 15 infants".

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from the devastating fire in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on the night of 15 November. While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, seven more succumbed later.