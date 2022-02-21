SC agrees to hear plea against physical exams for Class 10, 12 CBSE & other boards

The plea said many students studying in CBSE, ICSE, NIOS and state board approached the petitioner, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, for issues they are facing regarding the board exams and are directly affected by the outcome of this PIL. "The other petitioners are students as well as the parents from different states, who were aggrieved by the Boards decision. That, the mental pressure that is created for performance in this exam is so much that every year a number of students commit suicide for fear of under-performance, or of failure", said the plea.



The plea added, "To make the students appear and face examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman".



The petitioners contended that their claim is genuine and it is essential to protect their fundamental rights of education under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.