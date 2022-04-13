SC agrees to list Nawab Malik's plea against arrest by ED

Malik has claimed that the high court refusing to grant him interim release is in violation of the settled position in Arnab Goswami vs. Maharashtra government case. The plea contended that his petition was strictly on the law, and the high court could not have given prima facie finding regarding Section 3 of PMLA, without giving reasons.



The ED has alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, worth Rs 300 crore as per current market value, was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd, a company purportedly owned by his family members. The agency has claimed that this was done in connivance with Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.



In his plea in the top court, Malik claimed his arrest was illegal and violated his fundamental rights, as well as statutory provisions, and he was entitled to writ of habeas corpus.