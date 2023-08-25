SC allows Delhi govt to amend its plea challenging Services Act

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed an application moved by the Delhi government seeking to amend its petition to challenge the Delhi Services Act as passed by Parliament replacing the contentious ordinance brought by the Centre on control of services in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, allowed the amendment application upon being mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Delhi government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, conveyed that Centre has no objection to it.

The court granted a period of four weeks to the Union government to file its fresh counter affidavit in the matter.