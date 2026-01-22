SC allows Hindu prayers and namaz on Basant Panchami at disputed complex
Top court appeals for mutual respect as administration deploys heavy security at disputed ASI-protected site
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday allowed Hindus to offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami at the disputed Bhojshala–Kamal Maula complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, while permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the same day.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi directed that a list of persons from the Muslim community proposing to offer namaz be submitted to the district administration. The court also asked authorities to make adequate law and order arrangements and appealed to both communities to cooperate with the administration and observe mutual respect.
The directions came amid competing requests from Hindu and Muslim groups seeking permission to perform religious activities at the site on 23 January, when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers.
The Bhojshala complex, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected 11th-century monument, is considered by Hindus to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community regards it as the Kamal Maula mosque. Under an ASI arrangement dated 7 April 2003, Hindus are permitted to perform puja at the site on Tuesdays, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz on Fridays.
Ahead of Basant Panchami, security has been significantly tightened across Dhar district. Officials said nearly 8,000 personnel, including contingents from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Rapid Action Force, have been deployed.
The Bhojshala complex has been divided into multiple security sectors, with phased deployment, CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, and intensified foot and vehicle patrols.
Social media activity is also being closely monitored, officials added.
Hindu organisations, including the Bhoj Utsav Committee, had sought permission for day-long puja on Basant Panchami, while representatives of the Muslim community requested that Friday prayers be allowed between 1 pm and 3 pm in accordance with the existing ASI arrangement.
Senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police of the Indore Rural Range, have reviewed the security preparations at the site. Authorities said the measures are aimed at preventing any untoward incident at a location that has remained sensitive for decades.
Political reactions also followed the developments. Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh appealed to both communities to maintain communal harmony and urged the administration to strictly adhere to ASI orders governing worship at the site when Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers. He also called for firm action against rumour-mongering.
The appeal drew a response from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of politicising the issue. The administration, however, said its focus remains on ensuring peaceful observance of religious activities in line with court directions.
The Supreme Court’s order seeks to balance competing claims for the day, while placing responsibility on the district administration to maintain law and order and on all stakeholders to cooperate in the interest of peace.
