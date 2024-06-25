SC asks Delhi HC to decide Satyendar Jain's bail plea in ED case on 9 July

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 25 June to decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti said bail matters should not be unnecessarily adjourned and asked the high court to decide Jain's plea on the next hearing date.

Jain approached the top court against the six-week adjournment granted on his bail plea by the High Court.

He also contended that a similar issue was pending before the top court and therefore, his plea be tagged with it.