SC asks Jharkhand CM Soren to approach HC against ED summons

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to approach the state high court to challenge the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

“Why don’t you go to the high court?,” asked a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi to senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Soren.

The bench granted the liberty to approach the jurisdictional high court dismissing the plea as withdrawn and declined to pass any interim relief in the matter.