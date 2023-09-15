SC fixes Sep 18 for hearing Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s plea against ED summons

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed September 18 for hearing the plea filed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to him in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi acceded to the request made by the counsel appearing on Soren’s behalf seeking adjournment till Monday, September 18.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, representing ED, told the bench that similar pleas challenging the vires of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 are already pending for consideration before the top court.

The bench said that it will take up the matter for hearing on September 18.