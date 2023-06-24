Country's diversity being diminished, needs repair: Hemant Soren

"This is the first glimpse of the new alliance which started today and it will definitely be a milestone for the country in future. If we honestly move forward with our intended thinking, the goal would be achieved. This is the first step to re-establish the original face of our country," Soren said.



During the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said: "I first thank Nitish ji and (RJD leader) Lalu Prasad for organising this meeting. Today, Patna and Bihar are turning out to be the centres of renaissance. Today, not only different parties of the country but the leaders of the country have come on one platform. The message of Patna is that we will fight the election together to save the country and how it will progress in the future."