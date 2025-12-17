SC asks NHAI, MCD to consider shutting or shifting Delhi toll plazas

Taking serious note of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider temporarily closing or relocating nine toll plazas at the capital’s borders to ease traffic congestion and reduce vehicular emissions.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described the pollution crisis as an “annual feature” and stressed the need for pragmatic and practical solutions, instead of measures that remain poorly enforced.

The court asked the MCD to take a decision within one week on whether the toll plazas at entry points to Delhi could be shut temporarily to ensure smoother traffic flow.

“Let us think of pragmatic and practical solutions of the menace,” the Chief Justice observed, underlining that while preventive mechanisms exist, implementation has been consistently weak.

The apex court, however, refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to close schools for students from nursery to Class 5 due to pollution, noting that no further tinkering was required as the winter break was already approaching.

Relief for construction workers

Taking note of the impact of pollution-related curbs on livelihoods, the Bench directed the Delhi government to urgently verify construction workers rendered idle due to restrictions and ensure that financial assistance is directly transferred to their bank accounts.