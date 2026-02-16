SC bench to begin final hearing on women’s entry, religious discrimination pleas from 7 April

The Supreme Court on Monday said a nine-judge Constitution bench will commence final hearings from 7 April on a batch of petitions dealing with alleged discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple issue.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, said the Constitution bench — to be constituted by the Chief Justice — is expected to conclude hearings by 22 April.

The court directed all parties to submit their written arguments on or before 14 March and asked counsel to strictly adhere to the schedule fixed for arguments.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the government supports pleas seeking a review of the earlier Sabarimala verdict that permitted entry of women of all age groups into the hill shrine in Kerala.

The bench noted that advocate Krishna Kumar Singh will continue as the nodal counsel representing parties supporting the review petitions, while advocate Shashwati Pari has been appointed nodal counsel for those opposing the review of the judgment.