SC censures Punjab govt for delay in SYL canal, orders survey by Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Punjab government for its delayed approach to construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

An apex court bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, CT Ravikumar, and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the case regarding the ongoing dispute between Haryana and Punjab over the construction of the canal.

The Punjab government counsel expressed his predicament, citing pressure from Opposition parties and the land acquired from farmers.

The apex court, in its order, has directed the Centre to look into the mediation process over the dispute and also carry out a survey on the Punjab length of the river to see the extent of the construction completed by the state.

In March, the court had directed the Centre to play a more active role in the resolution as the main arbitrator in the case.