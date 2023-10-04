SC censures Punjab govt for delay in SYL canal, orders survey by Centre
The conflict dates back to a water-sharing agreement signed in 1981 after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966
The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Punjab government for its delayed approach to construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.
An apex court bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, CT Ravikumar, and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the case regarding the ongoing dispute between Haryana and Punjab over the construction of the canal.
The Punjab government counsel expressed his predicament, citing pressure from Opposition parties and the land acquired from farmers.
The apex court, in its order, has directed the Centre to look into the mediation process over the dispute and also carry out a survey on the Punjab length of the river to see the extent of the construction completed by the state.
In March, the court had directed the Centre to play a more active role in the resolution as the main arbitrator in the case.
Earlier in July 2020, the apex court had also asked the chief ministers of the two states to resolve the issue amicably.
Once constructed, the SYL canal will facilitate water sharing between the two states from the Ravi and Beas rivers. However, though Punjab has been opposed to the water sharing, citing riparian principles, it was agreed that both states would construct their portions of the SYL canal.
In 2004, the Punjab government passed the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act (PTAA), cancelling the SYL agreement. In 2016, the apex court struck down this unilateral law by the Punjab government.
The matter is listed for further hearing in January 2024.