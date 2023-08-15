CM Gehlot says 53 dams to be connected with East Rajasthan Canal Project

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Ramgarh Dam here will be connected to Isarda Dam in Swai Madhopur district under Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) through a state budget of Rs 1,250 crore for providing drinking water to Jaipur and Alwar districts.

This project will provide drinking water for Aandhi, Jamwa Ramgarh, Amer, Jalsu, Govindgarh, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Paota and Kotputli blocks of the Jaipur district and Thanagazi and Bansur of Alwar district.

The Rajasthan government has been demanding national project status for ERCP from the Centre to meet the drinking and irrigation water demand of 13 districts of the state.