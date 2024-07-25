SC collegium recommends one-year extension of 9 judges' term in Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday, 24 July recommended to the Centre that the term of nine additional judges of the Calcutta High Court be extended by one year.

Besides the CJI, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai are part of the collegium which decide the names for high court judgeship.

The collegium did not recommend the names of the judges for appointment as permanent judges of the high court at this stage.

"The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Shri Justices (i) Biswaroop Chowdhury, (ii) Partha Sarathi Sen, (iii) Prasenjit Biswas, (iv) Uday Kumar, (v) Ajay Kumar Gupta, (vi) Supratim Bhattacharya, (vii) Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, (viii) Apurba Sinha Ray, and (ix) Md. Shabbar Rashidi, Additional Judges of the High Court at Calcutta, for appointment as Additional Judges for a fresh term of one year," the apex court said in its resolution.

The resolution said the high court collegium, on 29 April, had unanimously recommended the names of nine additional judges for appointment as permanent Judges.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of West Bengal have not conveyed their views on the above recommendation.