Supreme Court gets first judge from Manipur

Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday, 16 July elevated as judges of the Supreme Court.

Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

"His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," the SC Collegium had said on 11 July while recommending his name along with that of Justice Mahadevan.

Justice Singh originally hails from Manipur. He was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court in October 2011. Following the formation of the Manipur High Court, he was transferred there.

In February 2023, he was appointed as chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and will demit office in February 2028 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

While recommending his name for elevation, the Collegium had noted that "Justice Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from the state of Tamil Nadu. His appointment will bring diversity to the (SC) Bench."