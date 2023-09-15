Use computerised lottery to allocate cases in HCs and SC, urges law expert

‘What we wear, what we eat, what we speak, where we worship’ are all becoming constitutional issues and judges are being forced to make a choice and pronounce judgment, agreed speakers at a panel discussion in New Delhi on Thursday to mark the launch of legal scholar, writer and advocate Gautam Bhatia’s new book, Unsealed Covers: A Decade of the Constitution, the Courts, and the State.

The discussion at New Delhi's India International Centre was moderated by senior editor Seema Chisti and included Justice S Muralidhar, former chief justice of Orissa High Court, whose elevation to the Supreme Court was stalled by the Modi government, and renowned criminal lawyer Rebecca John.

Personal and political prejudices of judges, the speakers agreed, are clouding judgments and judicial processes. While both Bhatia and John spoke of the compulsion among lawyers to look up the background of judges before formulating their arguments, John recalled in lighter vein that on a visit to a high court, she was advised to argue in Hindi because the judge was known to have denied relief to women lawyers, especially those who argued in English.