SC deadline for MP govt to decide on prosecuting minister for Col Qureshi remarks

The Supreme Court on Monday admonished the Madhya Pradesh government for sitting on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report for five months and ordered it to decide within two weeks whether to grant sanction to prosecute state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over inflammatory remarks he made about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi after Operation Sindoor.

Shah’s comments — widely seen as communal and derogatory — triggered outrage but have been left to gather dust in the corridors of power rather than prompt action.

Shah, a tribal affairs minister, sparked a political storm in May 2025 when a video from a public event showed him making an offensive reference to Col Qureshi, a respected Army officer who became a national face of the Operation Sindoor briefings.

In that speech, he suggested that because “they [terrorists] made our sisters widows, so Modi ji sent their own sister to strip them and teach them a lesson” — a remark widely taken as implying that as a Muslim herself, Col Qureshi was akin to the 'sister' of the Pahalgam terror attackers who killed 26 Hindu men, an assertion that was seen as communal, sexist and deeply disrespectful to the Army.