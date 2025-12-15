SC declines to hear PIL on IndiGo disruptions, asks petitioner to approach Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL (public interest litigation) seeking urgent judicial intervention into the recent large-scale operational disruptions faced by IndiGo Airlines, observing that the matter is already being examined by the Delhi High Court.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, granted liberty to the petitioner-in-person, advocate Narendra Mishra, to raise his concerns before the Delhi High Court, which is seized of a related PIL. The apex court also requested the High Court to allow Mishra to intervene in the pending proceedings.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that a PIL concerning the IndiGo disruptions is already pending before the Delhi High Court and that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has constituted a committee to examine the issue.

Taking note of these submissions, the Bench said that while the concerns raised were undoubtedly in the public interest, there was no justification for two parallel proceedings on the same issue.

“We appreciate your concern, but instead of two parallel proceedings, you should go to the Delhi High Court. If the High Court does not address your grievance, you can come to us,” the Bench said.

It added that the Delhi High Court, as a constitutional court, was fully competent to adjudicate the matter. The Supreme Court clarified that it would remain open to the petitioner to approach it again if any grievance survives after the High Court’s decision.

The PIL had alleged that mass flight cancellations and severe delays by IndiGo earlier this month had escalated into what it termed a “humanitarian crisis” at major airports.