SC declines urgent listing of plea seeking Nupur Sharma's arrest

The bench told the counsel, "Why mention it before the vacation bench? Mention it before the registrar." After hearing brief submissions, the court declined to urgently list the matter and asked the counsel to mention it before the registrar for the listing of the matter.



On July 1, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala minced no words in slamming suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a controversy. The top court said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks shows that she is "obstinate and arrogant".