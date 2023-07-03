SC demands advertising expenditure details from Delhi govt

The Supreme Court on Monday raised eyebrows on the Delhi government's expenditure on advertisements after it expressed its inability to contribute funds for construction of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia ordered the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to furnish an affidavit within two weeks providing details of funds spent by it for advertisements in the last three financial years.

"If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” questioned the top court after Delhi government’s counsel said that there was a paucity of funds.

The court indicated that, if required, it may also order to divert the funds allocated for advertisement towards the completion of the rapid rail project.