SC directs Centre to clarify process of empanelling of male and female Army officers

Noting a discrepancy in the process of empanelling of Army officers, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to clarify the procedure for male officers as compared to their female counterparts.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to file an affidavit explaining the central government’s position.

The direction came after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for women Army officers, alleged discrimination in the empanelment of women officers.

He referred to an earlier order passed by the apex court last year on 3 November and submitted that it required the consideration of all women officers who are considered by the earlier special selection board 3B (for promotion as colonel) except for those officers who are already empanelled.

Hence, it is submitted that considering other empanelled officers would amount to a breach of the directions, he said.

Venkataramani stated that the concept of empanelment is based on comparative merit among officers of the same batch.

In support of this, he relied on the policy document filed by the Union government and submitted that the officers who had already been empanelled were not to be disturbed.

However, when the fresh special selection board was convened, it was necessary to benchmark the officers to be considered with empanelled officers.

Ahmadi opposed his argument and submitted that a similar exercise was not carried out for the empanelment of male officers.

He said in their case the male officers who were under consideration were not considered together with the batch of officers who were already empanelled, which he said was discriminatory towards women officers.

The bench took into account the submission and asked the AG to file an affidavit while posting the matter for hearing on March 11.