Army called in amid fresh tension in Manipur

The Army was called in as fresh tension mounted in Manipur on Tuesday, 27 February and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East after a senior police officer was abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, from his residence, officials said.

The officer, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, posted in the operations wing of the Manipur Police, was rescued after a swift action by police and security forces, the officials said.

The officer has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Giving details of the incident that took place around 7 pm on Tuesday, the officials said that a group of cadres owing allegiance to the Arambai Tenggol attacked the house of Kumar at Wangkhei in Imphal East.

The reason for this indiscriminate firing was that the officer concerned had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, the officials said.

Following the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women group) had protested and blocked roads demanding their release.

In the Tuesday evening attack, armed cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol ransacked the house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire, they said.

Detailing the chaotic events, M Kulla, the police officer's father, explained, "We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but all of a sudden they started firing at the vehicles and properties. So we had to rush inside and lock ourselves."