Manipur High Court revokes inclusion order for Meiteis in ST list

The Manipur High Court has ordered deletion of a paragraph from a March 2023 order that urged the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, saying the paragraph was in conflict with the Supreme Court's Constitution bench stance.

The 27 March 2023 directive, believed to be a catalyst for the ethnic unrest in the state that has claimed over 200 lives, was rescinded by a single-judge bench of Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu during a review petition hearing on 21 February.

The contentious paragraph from last year's verdict, instructing the state to expedite the consideration of Meitei community inclusion, was deemed for deletion.

The paragraph of last year's verdict stated the state government "shall consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, expeditiously, preferably within a period of four weeks" from the date of receipt of the order.

Justice Gaiphulshillu's ruling on 21 February emphasised the necessity of removing the directive, pointing to the Government of India's stipulated procedure for Scheduled Tribe list amendments.

Justice Gaiphulshillu said, "Accordingly, the direction given at para no. 17(iii) needs to be deleted and is ordered accordingly for deletion of the para no. 17(iii) of the judgment and order dated March 27, 2023...".

Referring to the constitutional protocol detailed in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' 2013-14 report, the court highlighted the need for alignment with the Supreme Court's constitutional interpretation.