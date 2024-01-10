All-tribe panel to be formed to decide if 'Chin Kukis' will remain ST: Manipur CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, 9 January said that an all-tribe committee would be formed to decide on whether the Chin Kuki community would be deleted from the Scheduled Tribes list of the state.

The chief minister’s statement came in the wake of a letter by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs seeking the state government’s views on the demand for deletion of the "nomadic Chin Kuki" community from Manipur’s ST list.

The demand was made by Maheshwar Thounaojam, National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who claimed that members of that community are not indigenous people of India but immigrants.

"They were included in the (ST) list of Manipur but how they were included needs to be re-examined. Before making a comment, we have to form a committee consisting of all tribes (of the state)," Singh told reporters.