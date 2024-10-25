SC directs Delhi HC to fast-track bail hearing for Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on Friday, October 25, 2024 refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam in a terror case but told the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear it.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said it was not inclined to entertain the plea, which sought bail under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Imam's counsel, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, said the bail plea had been pending since 2022 while clarifying he was not pressing for bail at the present stage.

The top court noted the high court would be hearing the case on 25 November.

"This being the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the constitution, we are not inclined to entertain the same. However, petitioner shall be at liberty to request the high court to hear the bail application as expeditiously as possible preferably on 25 November, as fixed by the high court. The high court shall consider the said request," held the bench.

Referring to the pending bail plea, Mr. Dave said Section 21(2) of the National Investigation Agency Act says it had to be decided within three months.

There have been 64 hearings in the case since 29 April, 2022, he pointed out.