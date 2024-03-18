SC dismisses Adani Power's plea for late payment surcharge from Rajasthan govt firm

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd (APRL) seeking over Rs 1,300 crore as late payment surcharge from the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (JVVNL), a Rajasthan government-owned power distribution firm.

Imposing Rs 50,000 as cost on APRL, a bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and P.V. Sanjay Kumar ruled that filing of a miscellaneous application was not the proper legal recourse to late payment surcharge (LPS) by the Adani firm.

"Relief of this nature (claiming LPS) cannot be asked in a miscellaneous application which was described in the course of the hearing as an application for clarification," the bench said.

The cost of Rs 50,000 imposed on APRL will be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee, Justice Bose said while reading out the operative portion of the judgement.

The detailed judgement is awaited. On 24 January, the top court had reserved its judgement on the matter.

JVVNL, represented by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, had vehemently opposed the plea of Adani Power seeking over Rs 1,300 crore as LPS from the state distribution company.