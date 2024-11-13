SC ensures govt-supported care for man after parents plead for euthanasia

The Supreme Court has come to the aid of the distraught parents of a 30-year-old man who has been in a permanent vegetative state for over 11 years following a severe head injury, by ensuring government-supported medical care and assistance for him.

The parents, who had slipped into poverty owing to the expense of the prolonged treatment and care of their son Harish Rana and were unable to sustain it any longer, had moved the top court against a Delhi High Court order refusing them to authorise passive euthanasia for their son.

In an order passed on his last working day, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud perused a report of the Union ministry of health and family welfare and approved its plan to provide medical and other care to the bed-ridden Rana.

The Justice Chandrachud-led bench had said this was not a case of passive euthanasia as the patient was not on a ventilator or other mechanical support to sustain life and was being fed through a food pipe.

Instead of allowing passive euthanasia, which is not permissible in this case, it would explore the possibility of shifting him to a government hospital or a similar place for treatment and care, it had said.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary to maintain life.