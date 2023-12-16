SC erred in accepting Solicitor General’s assurance on J&K’s statehood

He recalled that in the Shreya Singhal case (in which he was a judge), the Supreme Court decided the validity of Section 66A of the IT Act despite the same Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, assuring that it wouldn't be invoked. In our experience we found that governments may come, and governments may go, but Section 66 A goes on forever, he had observed, he recalled.

"The Solicitor General does not have any authority to bind the successor government. We are going to have a successor government from May next year. Second, and more importantly, he (Solicitor General) has no authority to bind the legislature. And this is going to be a legislative act," he said.

Justice Nariman added that by not deciding the issue, the Court effectively decided the issue in favour of the Government.

"So, when the court said 'we won't decide', it actually meant, in effect that it had decided and allowed this unconstitutional act to go forward for an indefinite period of time and you have skirted Article 356 (5)," he said.