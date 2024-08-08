SC flags pension-related grievances of district judges, demands action from Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 8 August flagged issues pertaining to meagre pension being given to district judges, and asked the Centre to resolve these at the earliest.

"We, being the guardian of the district judiciary, urge you (the attorney general and the solicitor general) to sit together with the amicus curiae and find a way out," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

Some of these are “extremely hard cases”, the CJI said and referred to a case of a district judge, who was suffering from cancer, and said that several petitions are being filed by district judges in the top court raising pension-related grievances.

"District judges are only getting Rs 15,000 as pension. District judges come to high courts and generally they are elevated to HCs at the age of 56 and 57 years and they retire with pension of Rs 30,000 per month," the bench also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The CJI said very few high court judges get arbitration matters and moreover, at the age of 60 years, they cannot go for the legal practice.

"Look at their social profile also... they do not get arbitration matters," the bench said.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought some time to argue the case related to pension aspects of district court judges.