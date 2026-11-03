SC flags sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite restrictions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that all kinds of firecrackers, including unauthorised varieties, were being sold openly in Delhi-NCR despite its restrictions, and asked the Centre to take steps to ensure compliance with its orders.

During a hearing, Justice MM Sundresh referred to a newspaper report and photographs showing that firecrackers with and without licences, as well as those with and without QR codes, were available in markets despite the court's directions.

Addressing additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, the judge asked the government to take note of the reported violations and initiate necessary action.

The court had on Monday granted a limited relaxation of the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, allowing the sale and use of only certified green crackers subject to specified conditions.