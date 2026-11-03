SC flags sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite restrictions
Taking note of a media report alleging widespread violations, the court asks the Centre to ensure compliance with its orders permitting only certified green crackers for a limited period
The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that all kinds of firecrackers, including unauthorised varieties, were being sold openly in Delhi-NCR despite its restrictions, and asked the Centre to take steps to ensure compliance with its orders.
During a hearing, Justice MM Sundresh referred to a newspaper report and photographs showing that firecrackers with and without licences, as well as those with and without QR codes, were available in markets despite the court's directions.
Addressing additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, the judge asked the government to take note of the reported violations and initiate necessary action.
The court had on Monday granted a limited relaxation of the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, allowing the sale and use of only certified green crackers subject to specified conditions.
Only green crackers permitted during limited window
Under the Supreme Court's directions, certified green crackers can be sold in Delhi-NCR from 4 to 6 November, subject to the prescribed conditions.
Their use is permitted only on 7 and 8 November, between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm. Each cracker package must carry a QR code to enable verification of its authenticity.
The court has clarified that the complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR will come back into force from 9 November.
The reported availability of conventional and unauthorised firecrackers has raised concerns over the enforcement of the court's restrictions and the role of agencies responsible for monitoring their sale.